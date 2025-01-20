Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Laxmi Dental list in B Group

Shares of Laxmi Dental list in B Group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Laxmi Dental (Scrip Code: 544339) are listed effective 20 January 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group of Securities. The issue was subscribed 114.42 times. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 138 crore and an offer for sale of 1,30,85,467 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 560.06 crore by existing shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Positive Asian cues may lift domestic shares

Positive Asian cues may lift domestic shares

Shares may open flat, RIL in focus after Q3 numbers

Shares may open flat, RIL in focus after Q3 numbers

India's forex reserves decline by $8.7 billion to $625.87 billion

India's forex reserves decline by $8.7 billion to $625.87 billion

Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the December 2024 quarter

JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.59% in the December 2024 quarter

JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon