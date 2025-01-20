Business Standard

JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.59% in the December 2024 quarter

JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 272.87 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt declined 14.59% to Rs 23.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 272.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 237.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales272.87237.29 15 OPM %42.9541.54 -PBDT38.4045.81 -16 PBT30.1137.87 -20 NP23.9428.03 -15

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

