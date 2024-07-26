LKP Securities consolidated net profit rises 158.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.45% to Rs 30.71 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities rose 158.49% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.45% to Rs 30.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.7118.4527.3913.226.682.265.681.314.111.59