Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharp Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharp Commercial Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Sharp Commercial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.01 500 0.060.01 500 OPM %16.670 -33.330 - PBDT0.010 0 0.020 0 PBT0.010 0 0.010 0 NP0.010 0 0.010 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Stock Alert: Mahindra & Mahindra, NIBE, Mahindra EPC, MCX, Hindustan Zinc

Indices may open higher

Poonawalla Fincorp launches industry-first 24/7 digital loans for MSMEs

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Oxcarbazepine ER tablets

RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

