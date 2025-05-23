Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 33.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 93.55 croreNet profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 33.52% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 93.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.49% to Rs 16.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.90% to Rs 321.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 352.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales93.5584.75 10 321.31352.71 -9 OPM %21.9616.08 -11.2812.33 - PBDT8.6211.64 -26 30.4437.38 -19 PBT6.609.56 -31 22.5028.21 -20 NP4.747.13 -34 16.5720.84 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content