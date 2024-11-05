Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 69.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 69.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 17.87 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Industries declined 69.12% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.8714.87 20 OPM %13.49-11.30 -PBDT2.8110.44 -73 PBT2.568.29 -69 NP2.568.29 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Q2

Aptus Value Housing Q2 results: PAT up at Rs 182 cr on stable asset quality

US elections

US election: What time do polls close and when will the results be known

Bharat Seats Ltd

Maruti Suzuki-backed Bharat Seats to issue bonus shares for shareholders

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

US elections: Sunita Williams, fellow astronauts to cast vote in space

Titan

Titan Q2 results: Net profit down 23% at Rs 704 cr, sales up 25.8%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon