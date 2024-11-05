Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit declines 69.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 17.87 croreNet profit of Shekhawati Industries declined 69.12% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 17.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.8714.87 20 OPM %13.49-11.30 -PBDT2.8110.44 -73 PBT2.568.29 -69 NP2.568.29 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content