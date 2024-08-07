Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 12.28% to Rs 236.40 crore
Net Loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 236.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 210.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales236.40210.55 12 OPM %-7.74-13.27 -PBDT3.45-11.17 LP PBT-6.67-21.19 69 NP-9.58-19.55 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 950 points, Nifty soars above 24,250 in pre-open

Yen slides after BOJ official says no rate hikes if markets are volatile

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon