A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 11.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 26.61 croreNet profit of A K Spintex rose 11.98% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 26.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.6127.96 -5 OPM %19.6513.84 -PBDT5.063.66 38 PBT2.592.11 23 NP1.871.67 12
