Shilp Gravures standalone net profit rises 2.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 20.84 crore
Net profit of Shilp Gravures rose 2.69% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.8418.54 12 OPM %14.8814.62 -PBDT5.335.33 0 PBT4.104.30 -5 NP3.823.72 3
First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

