Shilp Gravures standalone net profit rises 2.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 20.84 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Shilp Gravures rose 2.69% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 20.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.8418.5414.8814.625.335.334.104.303.823.72