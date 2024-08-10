Betex India standalone net profit rises 2.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.48% to Rs 22.89 croreNet profit of Betex India rose 2.56% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.8920.35 12 OPM %3.366.93 -PBDT0.781.02 -24 PBT0.550.76 -28 NP0.400.39 3
