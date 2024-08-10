Betex India standalone net profit rises 2.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.48% to Rs 22.89 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Betex India rose 2.56% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.8920.353.366.930.781.020.550.760.400.39