Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 1014.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 343.80 croreNet profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 1014.29% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 343.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 312.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales343.80312.98 10 OPM %24.9018.66 -PBDT65.0536.96 76 PBT36.779.17 301 NP17.941.61 1014
