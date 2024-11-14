Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 69.14 croreNet profit of Metroglobal rose 79.55% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 69.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales69.1461.26 13 OPM %4.013.97 -PBDT5.192.88 80 PBT4.982.75 81 NP3.952.20 80
