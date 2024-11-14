ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit rises 54.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 1643.90 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 54.83% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 1643.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1473.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1643.901473.10 12 OPM %8.469.07 -PBDT154.27116.70 32 PBT127.5490.80 40 NP92.5759.79 55
