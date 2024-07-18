Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 52.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.57% to Rs 204.22 croreNet profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 52.38% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.57% to Rs 204.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales204.22117.66 74 OPM %12.0512.42 -PBDT20.4411.70 75 PBT17.4510.67 64 NP12.518.21 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content