Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.37% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.14 -7 0.510.45 13 OPM %53.8535.71 -72.5560.00 - PBDT0.070.05 40 0.370.27 37 PBT0.070.05 40 0.370.26 42 NP0.050.03 67 0.280.19 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

