Japanese markets hit three-month high

Japanese markets hit three-month high

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Japanese markets hit a three-month high as a weaker yen boosted exporters such as electronics makers and auto stocks. Sony advanced 1.7 percent and Nissan Motor jumped 3 percent. In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron soared 4.9 percent.

The Nikkei average climbed 1.43 percent to 38,183.26. The broader Topix index settled 1.10 percent higher at 2,772.14, rising for a 13th straight day and posting its longest winning streak in 16 years.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

