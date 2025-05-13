Japanese markets hit three-month high

Japanese markets hit a three-month high as a weaker yen boosted exporters such as electronics makers and auto stocks. Sony advanced 1.7 percent and Nissan Motor jumped 3 percent. In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron soared 4.9 percent.
The Nikkei average climbed 1.43 percent to 38,183.26. The broader Topix index settled 1.10 percent higher at 2,772.14, rising for a 13th straight day and posting its longest winning streak in 16 years.
