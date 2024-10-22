Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.61% to Rs 50.53 croreNet Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 33.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.61% to Rs 50.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.53104.43 -52 OPM %-16.9811.38 -PBDT-33.64-18.35 -83 PBT-45.45-26.22 -73 NP-33.61-19.43 -73
