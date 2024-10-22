Business Standard
Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.61 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 51.61% to Rs 50.53 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 33.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.61% to Rs 50.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.53104.43 -52 OPM %-16.9811.38 -PBDT-33.64-18.35 -83 PBT-45.45-26.22 -73 NP-33.61-19.43 -73

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

