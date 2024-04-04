Angel One client base jumps in March'24

The brokerage company announced that it its client base jumped 61.5% to 22.24 million in March 2024 as against 13.78 million recorded in March 2023.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.84 million in March 2024, down 16.8% over February and up 88.7% over March 2023.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 44,00,000 crore in March 2024, down 2.6% MoM and up 111.3% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 43,46,300 crore in March 2024 (down 2.8% MoM and up 112.5% YoY).

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 6,300 crore, down 21.5% MoM and up 158.7% YoY, and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 40,600 crore, up 20.9% MoM and up 74% YoY in March 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 2.88 million in Q4 FY24, up 17.2% over Q3 FY24 and up 123.7% over Q4 FY23.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 44,35,800 crore in Q4 FY24, down 23.3% QoQ and up 139.9% YoY. The company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 43,85,200 crore in Q4 FY24 (up 23.5% QoQ and up 141.5% YoY).

ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 7,600 crore, up 36.9% QoQ and up 184.4% YoY, and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 36,500 crore, up 8.3% QoQ and up 92.8% YoY in fourth quarter of 2024.

On full year basis, the gross client acquisition increased to 8.79 million in FY24 as against 4.71 million in FY23.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage companys consolidated net profit grew by 14.2% to Rs 260.30 crore on 39.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,060.80 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 5.98% to trade at Rs 2,980.75 on the BSE.

On sequential basis, the company's client base rose by 3.8% month on month (MoM) from 21.43 million recorded in February 2024.