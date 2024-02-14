Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 11.10 croreNet profit of Shubham Polyspin declined 20.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales11.1011.01 1 OPM %4.598.27 -PBDT0.570.68 -16 PBT0.270.36 -25 NP0.200.25 -20
