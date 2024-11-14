Shiva Suitings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.63% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of Shiva Suitings remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.63% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.771.11 -31 OPM %5.193.60 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.030.03 0
