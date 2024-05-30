Business Standard
Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 3.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 71.23 crore
Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 3.93% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 71.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.98% to Rs 16.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 272.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 234.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.2362.93 13 272.98234.45 16 OPM %13.0416.08 -14.3518.32 - PBDT8.179.66 -15 35.5343.26 -18 PBT5.066.85 -26 23.1531.66 -27 NP3.443.31 4 16.3621.24 -23
