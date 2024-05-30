Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 3.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 71.23 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan rose 3.93% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 71.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.98% to Rs 16.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 272.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 234.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
