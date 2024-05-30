Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 242.37 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 93.72% to Rs 6.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.77% to Rs 831.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 942.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 49.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 242.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.