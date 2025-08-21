Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 222.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 222.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 49.80% to Rs 177.09 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 222.83% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 49.80% to Rs 177.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales177.09118.22 50 OPM %12.999.19 -PBDT15.236.53 133 PBT10.272.96 247 NP7.072.19 223

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 25.29% in the June 2025 quarter

OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 25.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

India and Eurasian Economic Union sign terms of reference to launch FTA negotiations

India and Eurasian Economic Union sign terms of reference to launch FTA negotiations

India's eight core industries index rise 2% in July

India's eight core industries index rise 2% in July

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Railtel Corp, Exide Inds, Godrej Properties

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Railtel Corp, Exide Inds, Godrej Properties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon