Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.56% to Rs 35.99 croreNet profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 42.86% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.56% to Rs 35.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales35.9933.46 8 OPM %6.477.11 -PBDT0.710.46 54 PBT0.440.24 83 NP0.300.21 43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content