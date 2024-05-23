Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 27.43 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 17.74% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 94.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Shree Metalloys rose 75.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.27.4323.5594.5491.421.241.020.871.200.410.230.911.050.350.170.680.830.210.120.510.62