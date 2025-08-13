Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 423.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 188.17% to Rs 19.97 croreNet profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 423.40% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 188.17% to Rs 19.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.976.93 188 OPM %23.599.67 -PBDT3.310.67 394 PBT3.300.67 393 NP2.460.47 423
