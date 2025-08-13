Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit declines 77.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 103.56 croreNet profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 77.17% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 103.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales103.56101.06 2 OPM %4.522.10 -PBDT4.5415.00 -70 PBT3.3213.94 -76 NP2.3710.38 -77
