Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 162.19 crore

Net profit of Shreeji Shipping Global declined 23.87% to Rs 42.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 162.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales162.19145.72 11 OPM %32.7533.59 -PBDT53.7948.14 12 PBT47.6243.18 10 NP42.7056.09 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 28.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 212.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers standalone net profit rises 212.74% in the September 2025 quarter

PDS consolidated net profit declines 55.50% in the September 2025 quarter

PDS consolidated net profit declines 55.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the September 2025 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.83% in the September 2025 quarter

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon