Shreeji Shipping Global consolidated net profit declines 23.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 162.19 croreNet profit of Shreeji Shipping Global declined 23.87% to Rs 42.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 162.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales162.19145.72 11 OPM %32.7533.59 -PBDT53.7948.14 12 PBT47.6243.18 10 NP42.7056.09 -24
