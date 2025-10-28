PDS consolidated net profit declines 55.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 3419.17 croreNet profit of PDS declined 55.50% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 3419.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3306.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3419.173306.29 3 OPM %3.014.35 -PBDT88.58121.64 -27 PBT55.9396.29 -42 NP30.0367.48 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content