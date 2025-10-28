Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 8188.20 croreNet profit of Indus Towers declined 17.28% to Rs 1839.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2223.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 8188.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7465.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8188.207465.30 10 OPM %55.8465.15 -PBDT4279.204560.20 -6 PBT2478.402980.10 -17 NP1839.302223.50 -17
