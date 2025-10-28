PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 2127.86 croreNet profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 23.83% to Rs 581.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 469.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 2127.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1878.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2127.861878.68 13 OPM %95.8892.41 -PBDT776.04618.58 25 PBT759.64604.73 26 NP581.59469.68 24
