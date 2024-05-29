Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 50.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 34.61 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 43.50% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 125.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 50.51% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 34.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.34.6131.39125.94101.657.086.026.926.442.481.628.135.812.081.296.624.511.490.994.753.31