Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.42% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.60% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.22 0 0.910.87 5 OPM %59.0963.64 -58.2462.07 - PBDT0.090.16 -44 0.550.58 -5 PBT0.090.16 -44 0.550.58 -5 NP0.090.16 -44 0.450.38 18

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

