Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 24.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 569.63 croreNet profit of Shrem InvIT declined 24.86% to Rs 204.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 272.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 569.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 488.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales569.63488.74 17 OPM %55.2974.36 -PBDT202.47231.67 -13 PBT187.86217.10 -13 NP204.92272.73 -25
