Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 17.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.66% to Rs 1421.30 croreNet profit of Zensar Technologies rose 17.02% to Rs 182.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.66% to Rs 1421.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1308.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1421.301308.00 9 OPM %15.4815.37 -PBDT265.40237.60 12 PBT240.20207.90 16 NP182.20155.70 17
