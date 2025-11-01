Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 40.76% in the September 2025 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 40.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 20.89% to Rs 26.88 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 40.76% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.89% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.8833.98 -21 OPM %24.6725.81 -PBDT4.877.04 -31 PBT3.766.06 -38 NP2.664.49 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

