LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 40.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.89% to Rs 26.88 croreNet profit of LKP Securities declined 40.76% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.89% to Rs 26.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.8833.98 -21 OPM %24.6725.81 -PBDT4.877.04 -31 PBT3.766.06 -38 NP2.664.49 -41
