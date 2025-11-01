Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Money Masters Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Money Masters Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 68.92% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net loss of Money Masters Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 68.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.230.74 -69 OPM %-21.7433.78 -PBDT-0.050.25 PL PBT-0.050.25 PL NP-0.050.25 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
