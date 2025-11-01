Money Masters Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.92% to Rs 0.23 croreNet loss of Money Masters Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 68.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.230.74 -69 OPM %-21.7433.78 -PBDT-0.050.25 PL PBT-0.050.25 PL NP-0.050.25 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content