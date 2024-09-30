Business Standard
Shri Bholanath Carpets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Shri Bholanath Carpets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 3.14 crore

Net profit of Shri Bholanath Carpets reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.142.85 10 OPM %9.5511.93 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.02-0.02 LP NP0.02-0.02 LP

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

