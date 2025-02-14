Business Standard

Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 331.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Sales rise 34.16% to Rs 99.52 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 331.67% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.16% to Rs 99.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales99.5274.18 34 OPM %14.607.85 -PBDT12.653.47 265 PBT11.172.20 408 NP10.362.40 332

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

