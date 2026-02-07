Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 3.50 croreNet Loss of Shriram Asset Management Co reported to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.501.40 150 OPM %-145.71-359.29 -PBDT-5.09-5.02 -1 PBT-5.19-5.22 1 NP-5.19-5.18 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 168.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST