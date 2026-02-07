GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 168.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 16.00% to Rs 1868.96 croreNet Loss of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 168.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 106.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 1868.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1611.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1868.961611.22 16 OPM %19.7317.06 -PBDT218.7061.42 256 PBT53.13-77.79 LP NP-168.53-106.45 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST