GMR Power & Urban Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 168.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net Loss of GMR Power & Urban Infra reported to Rs 168.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 106.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 1868.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1611.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1868.961611.2219.7317.06218.7061.4253.13-77.79-168.53-106.45

