Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kalpataru reports consolidated net loss of Rs 62.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 14.13% to Rs 504.92 crore

Net Loss of Kalpataru reported to Rs 62.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.13% to Rs 504.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 587.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales504.92587.99 -14 OPM %-14.856.47 -PBDT-59.164.62 PL PBT-71.38-4.21 -1595 NP-62.78-21.86 -187

