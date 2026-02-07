S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 86.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 581.13 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 86.42% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 581.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 540.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.581.13540.759.5211.7742.9650.7215.9727.3732.6617.52

