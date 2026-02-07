Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 86.42% in the December 2025 quarter

S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit rises 86.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 7.47% to Rs 581.13 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company rose 86.42% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 581.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 540.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales581.13540.75 7 OPM %9.5211.77 -PBDT42.9650.72 -15 PBT15.9727.37 -42 NP32.6617.52 86

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

