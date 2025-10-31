Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.34% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Garware Marine Industries rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.29 -10 OPM %30.7727.59 -PBDT0.090.08 13 PBT0.090.08 13 NP0.090.07 29
