LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 1.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 653.5, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.07% jump in NIFTY and a 14.65% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 653.5, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 22101.6. The Sensex is at 72757.66, down 0.53%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has gained around 8.92% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20677.1, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.5 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 653.6, up 1.7% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up 86.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.07% jump in NIFTY and a 14.65% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 7.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

