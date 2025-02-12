Business Standard

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 69.41% to Rs 18.47 crore

Net Loss of Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.41% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales18.4760.37 -69 OPM %-33.84-4.52 -PBDT-9.25-5.64 -64 PBT-9.28-11.85 22 NP-0.70-19.09 96

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

