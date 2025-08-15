Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Sales rise 37.85% to Rs 15.55 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.5511.28 38 OPM %0.391.51 -PBDT0.560.55 2 PBT0.260.24 8 NP0.190.17 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliable Data Services standalone net profit rises 32.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Reliable Data Services standalone net profit rises 32.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.67 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.67 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 17.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon