Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit rises 11.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.85% to Rs 15.55 croreNet profit of Shubham Polyspin rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.5511.28 38 OPM %0.391.51 -PBDT0.560.55 2 PBT0.260.24 8 NP0.190.17 12
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content