Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Shyama Computronics and Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %-14.29-100.00 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
