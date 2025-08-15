Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Shyama Computronics and Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Shyama Computronics and Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 OPM %-14.29-100.00 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

