Bharat Global Developers standalone net profit declines 43.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.11% to Rs 19.94 croreNet profit of Bharat Global Developers declined 43.70% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 63.11% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.9454.05 -63 OPM %4.466.36 -PBDT1.973.44 -43 PBT1.903.43 -45 NP1.432.54 -44
