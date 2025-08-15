Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 56.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 117.27 croreNet profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 56.40% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 117.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales117.2793.04 26 OPM %1.823.16 -PBDT1.802.60 -31 PBT1.472.28 -36 NP0.751.72 -56
